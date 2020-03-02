Kremlin tells Turkey it cannot guarantee safety of its planes over Syria's Idlib

MOSCOW, March 2 (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Monday drew Turkey’s attention to a warning from the Russian Defence Ministry that Moscow could not guarantee the safety of Turkish planes flying in Syria after Damascus said it was closing the air space over the Idlib region.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan would hold talks on Syria in Moscow on Thursday. (Reporting by Alexander Marrow Editing by Andrew Osborn)