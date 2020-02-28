Medical charity MSF asks Turkey to allow it to transfer aid, staff to Syria's Idlib

PARIS, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Medical charity Medicins Sans Frontieres (MSF) said on Friday it had asked Turkish authorities to allow the transit of vital humanitarian aid and medical staff to help thousands of refugees displaced in northwestern Syria.

“MSF’s ability to increase its assistance to displaced people will depend on the possibility of developing a regular and constant flow of relief and medical supplies, as well as the possibility of sending teams to reinforce their Syrian colleagues, many of whom are exhausted after years of working in extreme conditions, in violence and fear,” the group said in a statement.

MSF, which does not have a permanent presence in Turkey, said it was preparing the transfer of equipment ranging from tents to blankets as well as ways of providing trauma care and strengthen primary health care in the Idlib region, where hundreds of thousands are now displaced.

“In order to be able to step up its response, MSF calls on all the competent Turkish authorities to facilitate the transit of equipment and personnel to north-west Syria,” it said. (Reporting by John Irish; editing by Leigh Thomas)