One dead, 10 injured in strike in north Syria - source

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Missile strikes in northern Syria near the Turkish border killed one person and injured ten others on Friday, a war monitor and a source from the Turkey-backed faction that controls the region said.

Explosions hit local oil refineries near the towns of al-Bab and Jarablus, which are in the hands of Turkey-backed fighters, a witness and a state-run TV channel said earlier.

The source in the Turkey-backed National Army said missile strikes had caused the blasts.