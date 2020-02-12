Putin and Erdogan discuss conflict in Syria's Idlib province

MOSCOW, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan discussed the escalating conflict in Syria’s Idlib province by phone, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

The Kremlin said in a brief readout of the call that Putin and Erdogan had agreed on the importance of implementing Russo-Turkish agreements on Syria and that contacts between Syria and Russia on Syria should continue through the relevant agencies. (Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Andrew Osborn)