February 11, 2020 / 9:57 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Kremlin says all attacks on Syrian and Russian forces in Idlib must stop

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Tuesday that all attacks on Russian and Syrian government forces in Syria’s Idlib province had to stop and that a Russo-Turkish deal on northeast Syria had to be implemented.

The Kremlin was commenting after Syrian government forces seized control of a highway in northwest Syria for the first time since 2012 and as talks ended between Turkey and Russia on stopping clashes that killed 13 Turkish soldiers in a week. (Reporting by Maxim Rodionov and Tom Balmforth Editing by Andrew Osborn)

