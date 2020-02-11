Kremlin says all attacks on Syrian and Russian forces in Idlib must stop

MOSCOW, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Tuesday that all attacks on Russian and Syrian government forces in Syria’s Idlib province had to stop and that a Russo-Turkish deal on northeast Syria had to be implemented.

The Kremlin was commenting after Syrian government forces seized control of a highway in northwest Syria for the first time since 2012 and as talks ended between Turkey and Russia on stopping clashes that killed 13 Turkish soldiers in a week. (Reporting by Maxim Rodionov and Tom Balmforth Editing by Andrew Osborn)