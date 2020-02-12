Russia says Turkish army is aggravating situation in Syria's Idlib

MOSCOW, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Russia said on Wednesday that the presence of Turkish troops and armour in Syria’s Idlib region was making the situation there much worse as was the transport of weapons and ammunition across the Syrian-Turkish border.

Russia’s Defence Ministry made the complaint in a statement after President Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey’s military would strike Russian-backed Syrian forces by air or ground anywhere in Syria if another Turkish soldier was hurt as the Assad government tried to regain control of Idlib province. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin Editing by Andrew Osborn)