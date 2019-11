MOSCOW, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Russia has begun setting up a helicopter base in the north-eastern Syrian city of Qamishli, the Russian Defence Ministry’s Zvezda TV channel said on Thursday.

The new base will be protected by surface-to-air missile systems, according to the TASS news agency, and three helicopters have already been deployed there. (Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin and Alexander Marrow Editing by Andrew Osborn)