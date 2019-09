ANKARA, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that all foreign troops should be pulled out from Syria eventually, after peace is reached in the country.

Speaking after talks between leaders of Russia, Turkey and Iran in Ankara, Putin also said that from his point of view the deployment of U.S. troops in Syria was illegal. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Franklin Paul)