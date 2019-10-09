Mortar shells hit Turkish border town, no casualties - NTV

ANKARA, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Two mortar shells hit the Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar, but there were no casualties, broadcaster NTV said on Wednesday shortly after Turkey and its Syrian rebel allies launched an offensive against Kurdish fighters in northeastern Syria.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan announced the start of the operation, dubbed “Operation Peace Spring”, earlier on Wednesday. Turkish howitzers started hitting bases and ammunition depots of the Kurdish YPG militia, while artillery strikes also targeted YPG positions, a Turkish security source said. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)