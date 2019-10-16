Turkey's Erdogan says to re-evaluate upcoming U.S. visit

ISTANBUL, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that he would decide whether to go ahead with a planned visit next month to the United States after meetings with an American delegation in Turkey this week.

Speaking to reporters in parliament, Erdogan said he would re-evaluate the trip because “arguments, debates, conversations being held in Congress regarding my person, my family and my minister friends are a very big disrespect” to the Turkish government.

Erdogan and U.S. President Donald Trump are due to meet in Washington on Nov. 13. Vice President Mike Pence is expected to meet Erdogan in Ankara on Thursday to discuss Turkey’s incursion in northern Syria.

Separately, Erdogan also described Tuesday’s move by U.S. prosecutors to charge Turkey’s Halkbank with evading U.S. sanctions on Iran as an “unlawful, ugly step.” (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Dominic Evans)