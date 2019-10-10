Turkish minister says France's Macron wants to divide Syria

ANKARA, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Thursday accused French President Emmanuel Macron of wanting to divide Syria, after France criticised Ankara’s military operation against Kurdish fighters in northeastern Syria.

World powers, including Turkey’s Western allies, fear its incursion into northeast Syria runs the risk of Islamic State prisoners escaping from camps amid the chaos.

Cavusoglu made the comments at an interview with broadcaster CNN Turk. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu Editing by Dominic Evans)