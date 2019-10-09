CORRECTED-Turkey's actions in Syria must be measured -NATO chief

(Corrects to make clear Turkey has not told NATO it will be measured and proportionate, but rather this is NATO’s demand)

ROME, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Turkey’s military operation in northeastern Syria must be restrained, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday, adding that it was important not to destabilise the region any further.

Stoltenberg told reporters that Turkey had “legitimate security concerns” and had informed NATO about its attack against Kurdish fighters in Syria.

“I count on Turkey to act with restraint and ensure that any action it may take in northern Syria is proportionate and measured,” he said after meeting Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte. “It is important to avoid actions that may further destabilise the region, escalate tensions and cause more human suffering.” (Reporting by Angelo Amante; Editing by Crispian Balmer/Mark Heinrich)