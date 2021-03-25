Turkey says it agreed with Russia to prevent violations in Syria -state media

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar and his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu agreed to work together to prevent violations of a ceasefire in northern Syria in a phone call, Turkish state media reported on Thursday.

Earlier this week, Turkey expressed to Russia’s envoy its objections and concerns about a recent flare-up of violence in northwest Syria, after Russian jets hit towns near the Turkish border and a hospital in the region. [L8N2LL4T1]

Akar also said he agreed with Shoigu to work together to bring “terrorist groups” in northern Syria under control.