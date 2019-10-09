Russia won't get involved in conflict between Turkey, Syria - RIA cites lawmaker

MOSCOW, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Russia will not get involved in the conflict between Turkey and Syria after Ankara launched an operation in Syria’s northeast, the RIA news agency cited a senior Russian lawmaker as saying on Wednesday.

Russia’s military is in Syria for different reasons, RIA quoted Vladimir Dzhabarov, the first deputy chair of the foreign affairs committee in the upper house of parliament, as saying.

Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan by phone on Wednesday to avoid any steps in Syria that could damage its peace process, the Kremlin said, as Turkey started its operation in northeastern Syria .

The Turkish military offensive in Syria can be construed as a violation of Syria’s sovereignty, Dzhabarov was quoted as saying. (Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; Writing by Anastasia Teterevleva)