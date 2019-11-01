Industrials
Turkey, Russia begin joint patrols in northern Syria - source

SEVIMLI, Turkey, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Turkish and Russian troops began conducting their first joint ground patrols in northeast Syria on Friday, a Turkish military source told Reuters.

Ankara and Moscow had agreed to conduct joint patrols in the region under a deal struck by President Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. Erdogan said on Wednesday the patrols would be at a depth of 7 km (4 miles) in Syrian territory. (Reporting by Bulent Usta; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Daren Butler)

