Erdogan says Turkey will take necessary measures in Syria when needed

MOSCOW, Aug 27 (Reuters) - A Syrian government offensive in northwestern Syria is pushing Turkey to use its right to self-defence and Ankara will take the necessary measures when needed, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

Syrian troops have encircled rebels and a Turkish military post in northwest Syria in an offensive to reclaim territory and towns they lost early in the war.

Speaking at a news conference in Moscow after talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Erdogan said the offensive by Syrian troops disrupted the calm in the Idlib region established by Turkey and Russia, adding the attacks were unacceptable. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)