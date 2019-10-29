Russia says Kurdish withdrawal in northeast Syria complete - TASS

MOSCOW, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday that armed Kurdish forces had withdrawn from a safe zone near the northeastern Syrian border with Turkey faster than scheduled, the TASS news agency reported.

“The withdrawal of armed forces from the territory where a safety corridor is supposed to be created has been completed ahead of schedule,” Shoigu was quoted as saying. (Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by John Stonestreet)