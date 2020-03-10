Industrials
March 10, 2020 / 9:35 AM / Updated an hour ago

Turkish, Russian forces to patrol either side of new Syrian corridor

ANKARA, March 10 (Reuters) - Turkey’s military will patrol to the north of a security corridor being set up around a highway in northwest Syria’s Idlib province and Russian forces will patrol the southern side, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.

In an interview with state-owned Anadolu news agency, he said the United States had offered land, sea and air intelligence regarding Idlib. He added that Turkey’s purchase of Russian S-400 defence systems was not an obstacle to Ankara deploying U.S. Patriot systems, were Washington to offer them. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

