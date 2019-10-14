Trump: Kurdish-led forces may intentionally be releasing Islamic State militants

WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that Kurdish-led forces in northeast Syria may be releasing captive Islamic State militants to lure U.S. troops back to the area, adding that they could be easily recaptured.

The Turkish onslaught in northern Syria has raised concerns that Islamic State militants and their families held by the Kurdish-led forces long allied with Washington may escape and revive the group. Scores have been said to have escaped already.

“Kurds may be releasing some to get us involved. Easily recaptured by Turkey or European Nations from where many came, but they should move quickly,” Trump said in a series of posts on Twitter. (Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Alex Richardson)