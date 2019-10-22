Key Republican U.S. senator: Turkey must bear cost for Syria action

WASHINGTON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The Republican chairman of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee said on Tuesday that sanctions must be imposed on Turkey if it continues its offensive against Kurdish fighters in northeastern Syria.

“If Turkey maintains its aggressive path, it must bear a cost for undermining U.S. security interests,” Senator Jim Risch said, opening a hearing where President Donald Trump’s special envoy for Syria engagement was called to testify. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)