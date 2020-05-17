Energy
May 17, 2020 / 10:13 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Syrian tycoon says will refuse government demand to step down from mobile operator

1 Min Read

AMMAN, May 17 (Reuters) - Syrian tycoon Rami Makhlouf said on Sunday that authorities had set a deadline for him to resign from the country’s leading mobile operator Syriatel or it would revoke the company’s licence, but that he would not step down.

In a video, the third the businessmen has issued bringing into the open a deep rift with his cousin President Bashar al Assad, Makhlouf also said the collapse of Syriatel, a main revenue earner for the government, would deal a “catastrophic” blow to the economy.

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below