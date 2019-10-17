Industrials
October 17, 2019 / 8:11 PM / Updated 6 hours ago

U.N. chief welcomes Turkey pause in Syria assault, 'still long way to go' to end Syria crisis

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS, Oct 17 (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed “any efforts” to de-escalate the situation in northern Syria and protect civilians, a U.N. spokesman said in a statement on Thursday after Turkey agreed to pause its offensive there.

“The Secretary-General recognizes that there is still a long way to go for an effective solution to the crisis in Syria,” U.N. spokesman Farhan Haq said in a statement.

Turkey agreed to pause its offensive for five days to let Kurdish forces withdraw from a “safe zone” Ankara had sought to capture, in a deal hailed by the Trump administration and cast by Turkey as a complete victory.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below