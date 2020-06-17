Financials
June 17, 2020

U.S. imposes new sanctions on Syrian govt, including Assad and his wife

WASHINGTON, June 17 (Reuters) - The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on 39 individuals and entities including Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his wife Asma to choke off revenue for his government in a bid to push it back to United Nations-led negotiations.

In a statement announcing the designations imposed under the Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act - signed by President Donald Trump in December - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said “many more” sanctions against Assad government should be expected in the coming weeks and months. (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Daphne Psaledakis; Editing by Alex Richardson)

