Wheat in Syria only enough for 1.5 months of bread production - report citing PM

FILE PHOTO: A driver unloads wheat grains from a truck at a mill in Qamishli, Syria June 3, 2019. Picture taken June 3, 2019. REUTERS/Rodi Said/File Photo

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syria’s prime minster has said wheat bought in the country was only enough for a month and a half of bread production, according to the pro-Damascus al-Watan news site.

It quoted Prime Minister Hussein Arnous as saying at a Monday meeting with unions that 690,000 tonnes of wheat had been bought this year, including 300,000 from Hasakah in northeast Syria. It did not specify if the rest was all bought locally.

Arnous added the government had decided “bread is a red line that would not be touched” except to a minimal extent, the report said.