T-Mobile to wind down live TV services, offer YouTube TV

Slideshow ( 3 images )

(Reuters) - T-Mobile US Inc said on Monday it was winding down its live TV services and would instead offer YouTube TV and YouTube Premium under an expanded partnership with Alphabet Inc’s Google.

The company said Live, Live + and Live Zone services would be shut down on April 29 and that it would give the first month of YouTube TV for free to customers who have subscribed for TVision Live.

It will also offer YouTube TV to its customer at $54.99 per month, which is $10 below the regular price, the company said.

As part of the partnership deal, T-Mobile said it would offer other services including Messages by Google and Google One, while showcasing a range of Android devices.