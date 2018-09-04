FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 4, 2018 / 10:28 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

T-Mobile, Ericsson must face renewed Intellectual Ventures patent claim

Jonathan Stempel

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Tuesday revived a lawsuit in which patent licensing company Intellectual Ventures accused T-Mobile US Inc and Sweden’s Ericsson of infringing a patent for allocating bandwidth resources.

The 3-0 decision by U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said U.S. District Judge Leonard Stark in Wilmington, Delaware adopted too narrow a construction for the patent, and returned the case to him.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Q5NTRi

