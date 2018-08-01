T-Mobile beats quarterly estimates for new wireless subscribers

Aug 1 (Reuters) - T-Mobile US Inc on Wednesday added more wireless subscribers than Wall Street had expected, as the third-largest U.S. wireless carrier gained customers, helped by its lower prices.

T-Mobile, which is trying to buy smaller rival Sprint Corp for $26 billion, added 686,000 wireless customers during the second quarter, compared to 786,000 added in the previous year. Analysts had expected T-Mobile to add 467,000 subscribers, according to research firm FactSet.

Net income rose 35 percent to $782 million, or 92 cents per share, up from $581 million, or 67 cents per share, in the prior-year quarter.