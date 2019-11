Nov 18 (Reuters) - T-Mobile US Inc said on Monday Chief Executive Officer John Legere will step down on April 30 and Chief Operating Officer Mike Sievert will take over.

The third largest U.S. wireless carrier is currently locked in a lengthy battle to close its merger with smaller carrier Sprint Corp. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)