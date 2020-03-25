IN BRIEF: NYC can sue T-Mobile, MetroPCS unit over customer sales abuses

A New York state judge rejected T-Mobile USA Inc’s bid to dismiss New York City’s lawsuit accusing the mobile phone company of engaging in “rampant” sales abuses of customers for its lower-priced, prepaid wireless brand, Metro by T-Mobile.

In a decision on Tuesday, Justice Barry Ostrager of the state supreme court in Manhattan said MetroPCS, which appeared not to dispute its liability for violations at stores it owned, could also be sued over violations at authorized dealers because those dealers may have functioned as MetroPCS agents.

