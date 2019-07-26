T-Mobile says cost to close merger with Sprint should come down by 10%

NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - T-Mobile US said on Friday that the cost required to acquire smaller rival Sprint will come down by 10 percent from the initial $26.5 billion following the divesture of assets to Dish Network .

T-Mobile said in a call with analysts that it is likely to raise about 10 percent less, or about $3 billion less, to acquire Sprint after agreeing to sell Sprint’s prepaid businesses including Boost Mobile. Dish will be the fourth largest U.S. wireless carrier if the deal goes through.