a month ago
T-Mobile's quarterly revenue rises 10 pct
July 19, 2017 / 8:15 PM / a month ago

T-Mobile's quarterly revenue rises 10 pct

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - T-Mobile US Inc, the No. 3 U.S. wireless carrier, reported a 10 percent rise in quarterly revenue as its promotional offers helped win subscribers from larger rivals Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T Inc .

T-Mobile's net income rose to $581 million, or 67 cents per share, for the second quarter ended June 30 from $225 million, or 25 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $10.21 billion from $9.29 billion. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

