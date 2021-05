May 4 (Reuters) - T-Mobile US Inc beat analysts’ estimates for first-quarter postpaid phone subscriber additions on Tuesday, boosted by robust demand for its 5G services from people working remotely.

The company added 773,000 postpaid subscribers in the quarter ended March 31, above FactSet estimates of 475,300. (Reporting by Eva Mathews and Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)