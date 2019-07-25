Company News
July 25, 2019 / 8:07 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

T-Mobile beats phone subscriber estimates

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - T-Mobile US Inc on Thursday beat analysts’ estimates for second-quarter net new phone subscribers who pay a monthly bill, boosted by the U.S. mobile carrier’s competitive wireless plans aimed at fending off its bigger rivals.

The third-largest U.S. mobile carrier said it added a net 710,000 phone subscribers in the three months ended June 30, compared with 686,000 additions a year earlier.

Analysts were expecting 643,000 new subscribers, according to research firm FactSet.

T-Mobile US is awaiting approval for its $26.5 billion deal to buy smaller rival Sprint Corp as it strives for more scale to compete with bigger rivals such as Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T Inc. (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

