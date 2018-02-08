FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 8, 2018 / 11:10 AM / in 9 hours

T-Mobile profit surges on $2.2 bln tax gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 8 (Reuters) - T-Mobile US Inc’s quarterly profit rose nearly seven fold as the No. 3 U.S. wireless carrier added subscribers and recorded a $2.2 billion gain from the change in U.S. tax laws.

Net income was $2.71 billion, or $3.11 per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, up from $390 million, or 45 cents per share, in the year-earlier period.

Revenue rose 5.1 percent to $10.8 billion. (Reporting by Anjali Athavaley in New York and Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

