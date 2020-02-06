Company News
February 6, 2020 / 9:07 PM / Updated an hour ago

T-Mobile tops fourth-quarter revenue estimates

1 Min Read

Feb 6 (Reuters) - T-Mobile US Inc beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, as the U.S. wireless carrier attracted more monthly phone subscribers.

The company added 1 million net new monthly paying subscribers in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, in-line with analysts’ estimates from research firm FactSet.

Revenue rose to $11.88 billion from $11.45 billion a year earlier, edging past analysts’ estimates of $11.83 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru and Arriana McLymore in New York; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

