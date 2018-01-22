CORRECTED-T. Rowe Price Group Inc expected to post earnings of $1.50 a share - summary

(Corrects earnings release date in seventh bullet point)

Jan 22 (Reuters) -

* T. Rowe Price Group Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results, expected on January 30.

* The Baltimore, Maryland-based company is expected to report a 16.4 percent increase in revenue to $1.27 billion from $1.09 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate of 11 analysts, according to Thomson Reuters data.

* The analyst mean estimate for T. Rowe Price Group Inc is for earnings of $1.51 per share. For the same quarter last year, the company reported earnings of $1.50 per share.

* The current average analyst rating on the shares is “hold” and the breakdown of recommendations is 5 “strong buy” or “buy,” 9 “hold” and 2 “sell” or “strong sell.”

* The Starmine predicted earnings surprise, the difference between Wall Street’s mean estimate and Starmine’s estimate of its highest rated analysts, is positive for T Rowe Price Grp at 2.17 percent; predicted revenue surprise is positive at 0.23 percent.

* The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months.

* The earnings announcement is scheduled for January 30.

* T. Rowe Price Group Inc belongs to the NASDAQ Composite Index. This summary was generated 01:30 p.m. GMT.