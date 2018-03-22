FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Consumer Goods and Retail
March 22, 2018 / 10:13 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Australia's Tabcorp prices $1.4 bln notes issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 23 (Reuters) - Australian horse-race gambling house Tabcorp Holdings on Friday priced a $1.4 billion issue of long-term notes to investors in the U.S. private placement market.

The notes will comprise four U.S.-dollar-denominated tranches, totalling $1.25 billion and two Australian-dollar-denominated tranches, totalling A$195 million ($150.13 million).

The proceeds from the issue will be used to repay A$1.8 billion bridge financing facility in connection with the merger with Tatts Group and to repay existing bank debt, the company added in a statement. ($1 = 1.2989 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Nicole Pinto in Bengaluru, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.