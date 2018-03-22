UPDATE 1-Australia's Tabcorp prices $1.4 bln notes issue

(Adds quote, background, details)

March 23 (Reuters) - Australian horse-race gambling house Tabcorp Holdings on Friday priced a $1.4 billion issue of long-term notes to investors in the U.S. private placement market.

The notes will comprise four U.S.-dollar-denominated tranches, totaling $1.25 billion and two Australian-dollar-denominated tranches, totaling A$195 million ($150.13 million).

The proceeds will be used to repay a A$1.8 billion bridge financing facility in connection with the merger with Tatts Group and to repay existing bank debt, the company added in a statement.

The notes are scheduled to be issued in June.

“The successful debt raising is a positive endorsement of Tabcorp by investors in the U.S. private placement market and has extended Tabcorp’s debt maturity profile,” CFO Damien Johnston said.

Tabcorp closed its $4.7 billion acquisition of lottery operator Tatts Group in December. ($1 = 1.2989 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Nicole Pinto in Bengaluru Editing by James Dalgleish)