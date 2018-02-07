FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 7, 2018 / 9:43 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

Australia’s Tabcorp posts weaker interim profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Australian diversified gambling operator Tabcorp Holdings Ltd said on Thursday that half-yearly profit fell more than 20 percent, hurt by a spike in operating expenses for the period.

Underlying net profit came in at A$82 million ($64.1 million) for the six months ended Dec. 31, compared to A$102.7 million a year ago, the horse-race betting company said on Thursday. Analysts forecast an underlying interim net profit of A$89 million.

The company declared an interim dividend of 11 cents per share, compared to 12.5 cents from a year ago. ($1 = 1.2788 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra)

