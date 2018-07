July 19 (Reuters) - Australia’s Tabcorp Holdings said on Thursday it would pay its Sun Bets partner News UK 39.5 million pounds ($51.4 million) to exit their underperforming wagering and gaming joint venture.

Sun Bets will cease trading in the coming days, Tabcorp said after disclosing it was in talks for the sale last month. (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)