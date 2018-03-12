FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 12, 2018 / 7:36 AM / Updated 16 hours ago

TABLE-Advance Residence Investment-6 MTH results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Mar 12 (Reuters) 
Advance Residence Investment Corp         
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

                          6 months            6 months            6 months            6 months
                ended Jan 31, 2018  ended Jul 31, 2017     to Jul 31, 2018     to Jan 31, 2019
                            LATEST               PRIOR             COMPANY             COMPANY
                           RESULTS             RESULTS            FORECAST            FORECAST
  Revenues                   15.90               15.92               16.16               15.97
                       (-0.1 pct )         (+2.7 pct )         (+1.6 pct )         (-1.2 pct )
  Net                         6.80                6.64                6.82                6.75
                       (+2.3 pct )         (+4.3 pct )         (+0.3 pct )         (-1.0 pct )
  Div                    6,834 yen           7,414 yen           5,299 yen           5,249 yen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
