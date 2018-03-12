TABLE-Advance Residence Investment-6 MTH results

Mar 12 (Reuters) Advance Residence Investment Corp FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Jan 31, 2018 ended Jul 31, 2017 to Jul 31, 2018 to Jan 31, 2019 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 15.90 15.92 16.16 15.97 (-0.1 pct ) (+2.7 pct ) (+1.6 pct ) (-1.2 pct ) Net 6.80 6.64 6.82 6.75 (+2.3 pct ) (+4.3 pct ) (+0.3 pct ) (-1.0 pct ) Div 6,834 yen 7,414 yen 5,299 yen 5,249 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3269.T