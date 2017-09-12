FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Aeon Reit Investment-6 MTH results
September 12, 2017 / 7:20 AM / in a month

TABLE-Aeon Reit Investment-6 MTH results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sep 12 (Reuters) 
Aeon Reit Investment Corporation         
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

                          6 months            6 months            6 months            6 months
                ended Jul 31, 2017  ended Jan 31, 2017     to Jan 31, 2018     to Jul 31, 2018
                            LATEST               PRIOR             COMPANY             COMPANY
                           RESULTS             RESULTS            FORECAST            FORECAST
  Revenues                   14.64               11.97               15.77               16.13
                      (+22.3 pct )         (+9.6 pct )         (+7.7 pct )         (+2.3 pct )
  Net                         5.31                3.95                5.34                5.08
                      (+34.2 pct )                             (+0.6 pct )         (-4.9 pct )
  Div                    2,926 yen           3,019 yen           3,000 yen           2,855 yen

To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3292.T

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
