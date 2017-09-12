TABLE-Aeon Reit Investment-6 MTH results

Sep 12 (Reuters) Aeon Reit Investment Corporation FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Jul 31, 2017 ended Jan 31, 2017 to Jan 31, 2018 to Jul 31, 2018 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 14.64 11.97 15.77 16.13 (+22.3 pct ) (+9.6 pct ) (+7.7 pct ) (+2.3 pct ) Net 5.31 3.95 5.34 5.08 (+34.2 pct ) (+0.6 pct ) (-4.9 pct ) Div 2,926 yen 3,019 yen 3,000 yen 2,855 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3292.T