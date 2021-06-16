TABLE-Breakdown of China's Jan-May fixed-asset investment

BEIJING, June 16 (Reuters) - Following is a breakdown of China’s fixed-asset investment for the year to date, published by the National Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday. (Percent change from a year earlier, year to date):

Jan-May Jan-Apr Jan-MarJan-Jan-Feb Jan-Dec Jan-Nov Jan-Oct Jan-Sep Jan-Aug Jan-Jul Jan-Jun Jan-May Primary industry 28.7 35.5 45.9 61.3 19.5 18.2 17.3 14.5 11.5

7.7 3.8 0.0 Secondary industry 18.1 21.7 27.8 34.1 0.1 -0.7 -2.1 -3.4 -4.8 -7.4 -8.3 -11.8 Tertiary industry

13.8 18.7 24.1 34.6 3.6 3.5 3.0 2.3 1.4 0.8 -1.0 -3.9 Power

7.3 14.4 20.0 25.5 17.6 17.5 18.2 17.5 18.4 18.0 18.2 13.8 Railway transport 7.1 27.5 66.6 52.9 -2.2 2.0 3.2 4.5 6.4 5.7

2.6 -8.8 Domestic investment 15.3 19.9 25.8 25.8 34.8 2.8 2.3 1.5 0.7 -0.5 -1.8 -3.4 HK, Taiwan 24.6

29.4 32.3 50.0 4.2 4.5 4.2 4.9 4.5 1.5 0.6 -4.4 investment Foreign investment 10.0 10.4 11.9 22.9 10.6 11.2 11.2 5.3 3.8 3.5 3.9 -0.2 (China economics team)