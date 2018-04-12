TABLE-Fukuoka Reit-6 MTH results

Apr 12 (Reuters) Fukuoka Reit Corp FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Feb 28, 2018 ended Aug 31, 2017 to Aug 31, 2018 to Feb 28, 2019 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 8.19 8.12 9.17 9.12 (+0.9 pct ) (-16.5 pct ) (+12.0 pct ) (-0.6 pct ) Net 2.62 2.56 2.84 2.84 (+2.6 pct ) (-39.1 pct ) (+8.3 pct ) (0.0 pct ) Div 3,512 yen 3,422 yen 3,570 yen 3,570 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8968.T