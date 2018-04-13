TABLE-Glp J-reit-6 MTH results

Apr 13 (Reuters) Glp J-reit FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Feb 28, 2018 ended Aug 31, 2017 to Aug 31, 2018 to Feb 28, 2019 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 14.18 14.51 16.74 16.33 (-2.2 pct ) (+3.1 pct ) (+18.0 pct ) (-2.4 pct ) Net 6.39 6.39 7.77 7.51 (0.0 pct ) (+1.5 pct ) (+21.6 pct ) (-3.4 pct ) Div 2,239 yen 2,240 yen 2,283 yen 2,206 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3281.T