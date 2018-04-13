FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 13, 2018 / 6:37 AM / Updated an hour ago

TABLE-Glp J-reit-6 MTH results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Apr 13 (Reuters) 
Glp J-reit         
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

                          6 months            6 months            6 months            6 months
                ended Feb 28, 2018  ended Aug 31, 2017     to Aug 31, 2018     to Feb 28, 2019
                            LATEST               PRIOR             COMPANY             COMPANY
                           RESULTS             RESULTS            FORECAST            FORECAST
  Revenues                   14.18               14.51               16.74               16.33
                       (-2.2 pct )         (+3.1 pct )        (+18.0 pct )         (-2.4 pct )
  Net                         6.39                6.39                7.77                7.51
                        (0.0 pct )         (+1.5 pct )        (+21.6 pct )         (-3.4 pct )
  Div                    2,239 yen           2,240 yen           2,283 yen           2,206 yen

To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3281.T
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
