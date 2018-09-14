FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Healthcare Facilities
September 14, 2018 / 7:47 AM / Updated an hour ago

TABLE-Healthcare & Medical Investment-6 MTH results

2 Min Read

Sep 14 (Reuters) 
Healthcare & Medical Investment Corporation         
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

                          6 months            6 months            6 months            6 months
                ended Jul 31, 2018  ended Jan 31, 2018     to Jan 31, 2019     to Jul 31, 2019
                            LATEST               PRIOR             COMPANY             COMPANY
                           RESULTS             RESULTS            FORECAST            FORECAST
  Revenues                    1.27                1.22                1.30                1.32
                       (+3.9 pct )         (+4.9 pct )         (+2.7 pct )         (+1.3 pct )
  Net                      521 mln             512 mln             535 mln             541 mln
                       (+1.7 pct )         (-1.6 pct )         (+2.8 pct )         (+1.0 pct )
  Div                    1,267 yen           1,219 yen           2,773 yen           2,801 yen

To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3455.T
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.