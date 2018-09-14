TABLE-Healthcare & Medical Investment-6 MTH results

Sep 14 (Reuters) Healthcare & Medical Investment Corporation FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Jul 31, 2018 ended Jan 31, 2018 to Jan 31, 2019 to Jul 31, 2019 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 1.27 1.22 1.30 1.32 (+3.9 pct ) (+4.9 pct ) (+2.7 pct ) (+1.3 pct ) Net 521 mln 512 mln 535 mln 541 mln (+1.7 pct ) (-1.6 pct ) (+2.8 pct ) (+1.0 pct ) Div 1,267 yen 1,219 yen 2,773 yen 2,801 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3455.T