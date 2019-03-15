Healthcare Facilities
TABLE-Healthcare & Medical Investment-6 MTH results

Mar 15 (Reuters) 
Healthcare & Medical Investment Corporation         
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

                          6 months            6 months            6 months            6 months
                ended Jan 31, 2019  ended Jul 31, 2018     to Jul 31, 2019     to Jan 31, 2020
                            LATEST               PRIOR             COMPANY             COMPANY
                           RESULTS             RESULTS            FORECAST            FORECAST
  Revenues                    1.30                1.27                2.01                2.01
                       (+2.7 pct )         (+3.9 pct )        (+54.2 pct )          (0.0 pct )
  Net                      539 mln             521 mln                1.02             938 mln
                       (+3.6 pct )         (+1.7 pct )        (+88.5 pct )         (-7.7 pct )
  Div                    2,661 yen           2,699 yen           3,270 yen           3,017 yen

