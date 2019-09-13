TABLE-Healthcare & Medical Investment-6 MTH results

Sep 13 (Reuters) Healthcare & Medical Investment Corporation FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Jul 31, 2019 ended Jan 31, 2019 to Jan 31, 2020 to Jul 31, 2020 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 2.01 1.30 2.01 2.01 (+54.4 pct ) (+2.7 pct ) (+0.2 pct ) (+0.0 pct ) Net 1.05 539 mln 939 mln 890 mln (+93.8 pct ) (+3.6 pct ) (-10.2 pct ) (-5.2 pct ) Div 3,325 yen 2,661 yen 3,020 yen 2,864 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3455.T