Healthcare Facilities
September 13, 2019 / 7:35 AM / Updated an hour ago

TABLE-Healthcare & Medical Investment-6 MTH results

2 Min Read

Sep 13 (Reuters) 
Healthcare & Medical Investment Corporation         
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

                          6 months            6 months            6 months            6 months
                ended Jul 31, 2019  ended Jan 31, 2019     to Jan 31, 2020     to Jul 31, 2020
                            LATEST               PRIOR             COMPANY             COMPANY
                           RESULTS             RESULTS            FORECAST            FORECAST
  Revenues                    2.01                1.30                2.01                2.01
                      (+54.4 pct )         (+2.7 pct )         (+0.2 pct )          (+0.0 pct )
  Net                         1.05             539 mln             939 mln             890 mln
                      (+93.8 pct )         (+3.6 pct )        (-10.2 pct )         (-5.2 pct )
  Div                    3,325 yen           2,661 yen           3,020 yen           2,864 yen

To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3455.T
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below