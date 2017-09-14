TABLE-Healthcare & Medical Investment-6 MTH results

Sep 14 (Reuters) Healthcare & Medical Investment Corporation FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Jul 31, 2017 ended Jan 31, 2017 to Jan 31, 2018 to Jul 31, 2018 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 1.16 784 mln 1.18 1.18 (+48.2 pct ) (+1.6 pct ) (+1.5 pct ) (0.0 pct ) Net 520 mln 293 mln 479 mln 456 mln (+77.2 pct ) (+4.2 pct ) (-7.9 pct ) (-4.8 pct ) Div 2,697 yen 2,440 yen 2,483 yen 2,363 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3455.T