March 17, 2020 / 7:55 AM / Updated an hour ago

TABLE-Healthcare & Medical Investment-6 MTH results

Healthcare & Medical Investment Corporation         
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

                          6 months            6 months            6 months            6 months
                  ended 1 31, 2020    ended 7 31, 2019       to 7 31, 2020       to 1 31, 2021
                            LATEST               PRIOR             COMPANY             COMPANY
                           RESULTS             RESULTS            FORECAST            FORECAST
  Revenues                    2.01                2.01                2.02                2.02
                       (+0.2 pct )        (+54.4 pct )         (+0.1 pct )          (0.0 pct )
  Net                      943 mln                1.05             890 mln             881 mln
                       (-9.8 pct )        (+93.8 pct )         (-5.6 pct )         (-1.0 pct )
  Div                    3,027 yen           3,325 yen           2,864 yen           2,835 yen

