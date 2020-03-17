TABLE-Healthcare & Medical Investment-6 MTH results

3 17 (Reuters) Healthcare & Medical Investment Corporation FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended 1 31, 2020 ended 7 31, 2019 to 7 31, 2020 to 1 31, 2021 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 2.01 2.01 2.02 2.02 (+0.2 pct ) (+54.4 pct ) (+0.1 pct ) (0.0 pct ) Net 943 mln 1.05 890 mln 881 mln (-9.8 pct ) (+93.8 pct ) (-5.6 pct ) (-1.0 pct ) Div 3,027 yen 3,325 yen 2,864 yen 2,835 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3455.T